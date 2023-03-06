Allu Arjun, Ranbir Kapoor join DJ Martin Garrix on stage in Bengaluru & Hyderabad

After a successful tour in the country in 2018, this marks Martin Garrix's sixth visit to India with the Sunburn tour.

Flix Music

Dutch DJ Martin Garrix was joined on stage by Indian cinema stars Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor recently on two separate occasions. The two-time MTV EMA winner is touring Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata and New Delhi and Ahmedabad. On March 4, he was joined on stage in Hyderabad by Allu Arjun and even grooved to the song 'Oo Antava' from Pushpa: The Rise. Commenting on the event, Allu Arjun said, "Martin Garrix is such a cool talented guy and it was amazing to go up on stage with him and share all that love with the audience."

Martin said that India is one of his favourite countries to perform in. â€œIt's good to finally return and party with all my fans. It was great to have Allu Arjun and Ranbir Kapoor join me on stage. There is no place like India. We have done some of the craziest shows here and I'm so proud that we get to do this big tour now."

In Bengaluru, Bollywood star Ranbir Kapoor took to the stage to perform alongside the DJ on March 3. The film star, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, was seen hugging Martin as soon as he appeared on stage. Garrix was also seen folding his hands and thanking Ranbir on stage. After a successful run in the region in the year 2018, this marks Martin Garrix's sixth visit to India with the Sunburn tour.