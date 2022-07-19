Allu Arjun to lead India Day Parade in New York

In previous years, actors Arjun Rampal, Abhishek Bachchan, â€˜Baahubali' actors Rana Daggubati and Tamannaah Bhatia, Sunny Deol and Raveena Tandon have attended the annual India Day parade organized by the Federation of Indian Associations.

Popular Telugu actor Allu Arjun, who starred in the hit film Pushpa, will lead the annual India Day Parade in New York next month organised by the Federation of Indian Associations, a leading Indian diaspora organisation, as India marks 75th year of Independence. The Federation of Indian Associations â€” New York, New Jersey and Connecticut â€” have planned grand events in the coming weeks and months to celebrate India's 75 years of Independence â€” Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav.

FIA President Kenny Desai announced that the Grand Marshal at the 40th India Day Parade on August 21 this year will be Allu Arjun, the Telugu actor whose movies have been a hit across India. Playback singers Shankar Mahadevan and Kailash Kher (who has been accused of sexual misconduct) will lead the 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' celebrations planned by FIA, the organisation announced during its 4th Parade Council meeting. At this year's parade, FIA said attempts will be made to set the Guinness World Records for the 'Most Different Flags Flown simultaneously' and the 'Largest Ensemble Damaru.'

The FIA India Day parade is considered the largest parade outside India to mark the country's independence and brings together thousands of members of the diaspora. The annual cultural events runthrough several streets of Madison Avenue in the heart of Manhattan, featuring tableaux by various Indian-American organisations, marching bands, police contingents and cultural performances by young Indian-American children.

FIA Chairman Ankur Vaidya welcomed the announcement of Arjun as FIA's 40th Grand Marshal and complimented the mega star for his kindness and patriotism towards the motherland. "There is palpable excitement in the Indian-American community to welcome the popular superstar and FIA will ensure he feels at home in the US," Vaidya said.

