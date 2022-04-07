Allu Arjun fined by Hyderabad police for having tinted windows

â€˜Ala Vaikunthapuramulooâ€™ filmmaker Trivikram Srinivas, actors Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram and Manchu Manoj were also fined for using tinted window shields on their vehicles.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has reportedly landed in trouble with the Hyderabad traffic police, as he had to pay a fine for violating traffic rules earlier this week. According to an India Today report, Allu Arjun was fined Rs 700 and a challan was issued to the actor for using tinted window shields on his Range Rover SUV. Apart from him, Telugu director Trivikram Srinivas was also fined on Monday.

The Ala Vaikunthapuramuloo filmmaker's vehicle was stopped at a busy centre in Hyderabad after the police noticed tinted window shields.Trivikram Srinivas was fined by the Hyderabad police for having tinted windows, which is a violation of traffic rules, and the sheet was later removed by the director. The picture from the spot has now become viral on the Internet. Recently, the Hyderabad traffic police also stopped Jr NTR, Kalyan Ram, and Manchu Manoj's vehicles, as they had similar black shields covering the windows of their vehicles.

On the work front, Allu Arjun was recently seen in the pan-Indian action drama Pushpa: The Rise. Helmed by filmmaker Sukumar, it starred actor Rashmika Mandanna as the female lead, while Fahadh Faasil made his Tollywood debut with the film. Fahad was seen as the antagonist. The second installment of the film is currently in the pre-production phase.

Meanwhile, Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubatiâ€™s recent Telugu outing Bheemla Nayak which released earlier this year, had a screenplay by director Trivikram Srinivas. The star cast also included actors Murali Sharma, Nithya Menen, Samuthirakani and Samyuktha Menon.

The film released in theatres in February this year, while it premiered on Over-the-Top (OTT) platform Disney Plus Hotstar on March 25. Directed by Saagar K Chandra, the story of Bheemla Nayak revolves around the life of its titular character played by actor-politician Pawan Kalyan, a gutsy sub-inspector, who locks horns with Daniel Sekhar (Rana Daggubati), a young man forever on the wrong side of the law.Bheemla Nayak is the Tollywood remake of the hit Malayalam film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Trivikram Srinivas will next direct Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde for a yet-to-be-titled movie.

(with IANS inputs)