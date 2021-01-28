Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa’ gets release date

The film marks Allu Arjun’s third collaboration with director Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad.

Flix Tollywood

Stylish Star Allu Arjun has teamed up with director Sukumar for his next film titled Pushpa, which also stars Rashmika Mandanna. Now the film is all set to hit the silver screens on August 13. The makers took to social media and made an official announcement on the release date. Sharing the news on his Twitter handle, Allu Arjun wrote, "#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year. Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP."

Allu Arjun, Sukumar and music composer Devi Sri Prasad have previously worked together on Arya and Arya 2.

#PUSHPA loading in theatres from 13th August 2021. Excited to meet you all in cinemas this year.Hoping to create the same magic one more time with dearest @aryasukku & @ThisIsDSP .@iamRashmika @MythriOfficial #PushpaOnAug13 pic.twitter.com/tH3E6OpVeo — Allu Arjun (@alluarjun) January 28, 2021

Along with the announcement, Allu Arjun also shared a new poster in which he is seen in an unkempt and rugged avatar, appearing to be a woodcutter wielding his axe. Touted to be a rustic action entertainer, the film went on floors in November 2019. After the COVID-19 lockdown norms were relaxed, the shoot resumed after close to eight moments in November 2020 in Visakhapatnam.

Two weeks into the shoot, the makers were forced to stall work on the project after six crew members tested positive for the coronavirus. The makers are yet to reveal the complete cast and crew. However, it has been confirmed that Rashmika Mandanna will play the female lead.

Last seen on screen in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun also has two more projects coming up. He will also soon collaborate with filmmaker Koratala Siva for the first time. Known for helming several blockbuster films such as Mirchi, Srimanthudu and Bharat Ane Nenu, Koratala Siva is currently working on Chiranjeevi’s upcoming film Acharya.

Sharing the news, Allu Arjun had recently tweeted, “Very much elated to announce my next film AA21 with Koratala Shiva garu. Been looking forward to this for quite a while.”

The actor also has a project titled Icon, apart from a pan-India project with AR Murugadoss. If everything goes as planned, AR Murugadoss’s film might mark Arjun’s Bollywood debut. While promoting Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, Allu Arjun confirmed that he would be doing a project with Murugadoss in the near future.

Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. The film, which had Pooja Hegde as the female lead, hit the theatres earlier in 2020 and went on to become a big hit. Tabu, Jayaram, Murali Sharma and Sachin Khedekar were also seen playing pivotal roles in this flick, along with Nivetha Pethuraj and Sushanth Anumolu .The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

(Content provided by Digital Native)