Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun launch OTT platform Aha

Reports are that Aha will give a tough competition to Amazon and Netflix as the subscription rates are on the lower side to attract a larger clientele.

Flix Entertainment

Ace producers Allu Aravind, known for producing some of the best blockbusters under his banner Geetha Arts, has ventured into the OTT platform. The producer has launched his OTT platform Aha in a low-key affair recently.

Reports are that Aha will give a tough competition to Amazon and Netflix as the subscription rates are on the lower side to attract a larger clientele. The producer is currently in talks with some of the leading production houses to acquire the streaming rights of the upcoming films.

Also, Allu Aravind is bankrolling quite a few web series, which will be available on his digital platform. This is sure to give a tough competition to the digital titans, Amazon and Netflix.

The Aha app is currently available on Play Store for Android users and iTunes Store for Apple users. This app has been launched by Allu Aravind and Allu Arjun in association with My Home Rameshwar Rao. Aha currently streams films produced by Geetha Arts and is in the process of acquiring new content.

The last film that Allu Aravind had produced was Ala Vaikuntapuramlo. It was directed by Trivikram Srinivas and bankrolled jointly by Allu Aravind and S Radha Krishna under the banners Geetha Arts and Haarika & Hassine Creations respectively. Pooja Hegde paired up with Allu Arjun in this entertainer that also had veteran actors Jayaram and Sathyaraj in the star cast. The technical crew of this film comprised S Thaman for music, PS Vinod for cinematography and Naveen Nooli for editing.

Last year, it was announced that Allu Aravind, Madhu Mantena and Namith Malhotraare are all set to come together for a Rs 1500-crore budget movie The Ramayan, which would be one of the most expensive films ever to be made in Tollywood history, Though the status of the project is not known still, it will be produced on a massive scale by Geetha Arts in association with Prime Focus. The project will be jointly helmed by Nitesh Tiwari, who earlier directed Dangal, and Ravi Udyawar, who directed MOM.

Content provided by Digital Native