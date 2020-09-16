Allegedly mistaken for a thief, migrant labourer beaten to death in Hyderabad

A case of murder has been registered against watchman Narsimha and an investigation is underway. The accused is yet to be arrested.

In a tragic incident, a 60-year-old migrant construction worker was killed in Bachupally in Hyderabad. According to the police, the man was allegedly mistaken for a thief and was beaten to death by a watchman at a construction site.



According to the police, Laxman Maji (60), was a construction worker from Bihar. He had reached Hyderabad for work on Monday morning, and was staying near a construction site operated by Abhi Constructions at Pragathi Nagar along with other migrants.



Speaking to TNM, Bachupally police inspector and Station House Officer (SHO) P Jagadeeshwar said that Laxman went to attend nature's call in the site's neighbourhood. "The worker woke up around 4 am to relieve himself, later he lost his way and ended up in the compound of the adjacent apartment, where the watchman Narasimha mistook him to be a burglar and hit him."



The inspector said that the watchmen thought Laxman was a thief as he had covered himself with a plastic cover due to cold weather. He said that the watchman hit him with a stick.



According to the police, Maji's colleagues from Abhi constructions rushed to the scene upon hearing the ruckus and took the man to a private hospital where he was declared dead.



Police told TNM that the postmortem of the body has been completed and arrangements are being made to send the body of the deceased to his native place. The family of the man has been informed about the tragic incident.