Alleged death threat to Swapna Suresh, Kerala jail DGP orders probe

A Special court has also directed the jail department to ensure Swapna's safety.

An inquiry was ordered into the complaint that there are death threats to Swapna Suresh, the prime accused in Kerala's sensational gold smuggling case. Jail Director General of Police Rishiraj Sigh told the media that he has asked the South Zone Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Ajaykumar to submit a report after the inquiry.

The jail department has also reportedly informed the court that tight security has been allotted for Swapna Suresh. CCTV cameras to monitor her cell 24 hours have also been placed. As per reports, armed policemen have been deployed outside the jail where Swapna is lodged. Currently, she is in the Attakulangara women prison and home.

On Tuesday, Swapna had informed the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (Economic Offences) Court that she was threatened by four people who visited her in the jail on November 25. She alleged that those who visited her asked her not to reveal the name of any VIPs. She reportedly claimed that those four men seemed like policemen.

She alleged that those who threatened her also warned her not to cooperate with investigation agencies. She said that they warned her that she and her family would be destroyed if she revealed any names.

Following Swapna's plea, the court directed the jail department to ensure thorough safety to her. However, as per jail sources, no one other than Swapna's relatives have visited her.

Earlier, in a voice clip purportedly by Swapna Suresh, she claimed that the Enforcement Directorate (ED) was putting pressure on her to give a statement against Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

In the clip, the voice that reportedly belongs to Swapna said that the ED promised her that she would be made an approver if the statement against the CM is given. At that time too, the jail chief had ordered a probe to find how the voice clip surfaced in the media.