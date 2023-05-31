Allahabad HC rejects Masjid committee's plea in Gyanvapi case

The Allahabad High Court on Wednesday, May 31, dismissed the plea of the Anjuman Intezamia Committee, which represents the Muslim side in the Gyanvapi Srinagar Gauri case, challenging the maintainability of the Hindu side's case. The Hindu worshippers had requested permission for daily worship of Hindu deities in the Gyanvapi mosque in Uttar Pradesh. The court has rejected the mosque committee's challenge to the five Hindu women worshippers' suit pending before the Varanasi court.

Last year in December, the bench of Justice JJ Munir reserved its judgement after hearing counsel for both parties at length. With this, the court has upheld the September 12, 2022, order of the Varanasi court, holding the said suit to be maintainable.

The Masjid Committee had moved the High Court in October 2022, days after the Varanasi court dismissed its plea challenging the maintainability of a suit filed by the Hindu women seeking worshipping rights in the Gyanvapi compound.

In the order, Varanasi district Judge Ajay Krishna Vishwesha had observed that the suit of the Hindus is not barred by the Places of Worship (Special Provisions) Act, 1991, The Waqf Act 1995, and the UP Shri Kashi Vishwanath Temple Act, 1983, as was being claimed by the Anjuman Masjid Committee, which manages Gyanvapi Masjid.