All women can travel for free in govt buses: K'taka Transport Minister

Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy met officials of the four State-run road transport corporations (RTCs) â€” BMTC, KSRTC, NWKRTC and KKRTC on May 30.

Karnataka Minister for Transport Ramalinga Reddy announced on Tuesday, May 30 that all women can travel free of cost in the government buses in the state. He made the announcement while speaking to reporters after holding a meeting with the Managing Directors of four divisions of the Karnataka Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). "The women can travel free of cost in government buses. There are no conditions. In our manifesto, we have not mentioned any conditions on the scheme applicable for APL or BPL cardholders. State-wide women can travel free of cost," he said.

"I have spoken to MDs and discussed the pros and cons of the scheme. I will submit the report of the meeting, including the cost and other details to Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in this regard on May 31. CM Siddaramaiah has already discussed it with the Principle Secretary of the Transport department," Minister Ramalinga Reddy explained.

"The cabinet meeting is scheduled on June 1. The details would be discussed in the cabinet and CM Siddaramaiah will make the announcement in this regard after the cabinet meeting," he stated.

"I have also discussed the losses incurred during the Coronavirus pandemic. Ours' is a reputed transport corporation in the country. Four transport corporations under the ministry have got more than 350 awards and 240 units are working. There are 23,978 vehicles and more than 1.04 lakh staff. Everyday 82.51 lakh people travel in state-owned buses and the revenue generated everyday is Rs 2,31,332," he said.