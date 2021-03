All those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1

The Union Cabinet on Tuesday announced that all those above 45 years of age can get vaccinated from April 1. The decision was announced by Union Minister Prakash Javadekar at a Cabinet briefing on Tuesday. Currently, those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years who have comorbidities are getting vaccinated across the country. This is a developing story

