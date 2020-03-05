All precautions taken, say officials on Telangana’s new inter results software

In 2019, over 20 students killed themselves in distress as the software used last year threw up erroneous results for the Intermediate (Plus 2) exams.

As 9.65 lakh students give the Intermediate exams on Wednesday, the officials at the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) which has developed the new results software for the exam have said that all measures have been taken to ensure the accuracy of results. Last year, over 20 students in Telangana had killed themselves in distress after the software used for results – which was developed by Globarena Technologies – threw up erroneous results and several students were shown to have failed the exam although they hadn’t.

On Wednesday 4.80 lakh first-year and 4.85 lakh second-year students took the exam at 1,330 examination centres. The Telangana State Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) has allotted 26,964 invigilators for the examination, which will end on March 23. District level high powered committees and flying squads were formed for the smooth conduct of exams.

Taking last year’s experience with Globarena Technologies into view, the Telangana government has given the entire procedure, from admissions to result processing, to the Centre for Good Governance (CGG) Hyderabad. State Board of Intermediate Education Secretary Umar Jalilkhan said they have set up a helpline (040 24600110/24732369) and an email (helpdesk_ie@telangana.gov.in) for students. The CGG has also arranged a Centre Locator App to sort out the pre-exam issues and concerns with regard to exams.

Briefing the media about the special software that is designed for evaluation and processing of results, CGG Director General Rajendra Nijme said, "We have designed a special software for evaluation, a team of experts are doing a weekly check of each module in that."

Nijme further stated that the software will go on air only after three levels of clearances following the tests. He added, "First level testing is being done at our office, a dedicated second level testing is being conducted in coordination with BIE authorities. Then after there will be User Interface Testing (UIT) by checking with the past data whether it's giving required results."

He asserted that no private agency has been tasked with any activity concerned. "We have taken every precaution and not let anything to chance. The results will be processed through Intelligent Character Recognition (ICR) technology and Optical Mark Reader (OMR) technology."

Last year, TSBIE was accused of violating several norms by handing over the contract to Globarena. parents, opposition parties and educationists have alleged that the firm was given the contract despite not fulfilling the prerequisites mandated by TSBIE.

