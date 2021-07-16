All medical, dental colleges allowed to reopen in Karnataka immediately

Only those students and staff who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed onto campus, the government said.

news Education

All health and medical-related educational institutions in Karnataka can reopen with immediate effect, the Karnataka government announced on Friday, July 16. With this, all colleges dealing with medical, dental, AYUSH, nursing and other allied healthcare courses can resume physical classes. However, the Government Order states that only those students and members teaching and non-teaching staff who have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine will be allowed onto the campus.

The institutions have also been directed to ensure strict adherence to COVID-19-appropriate behaviour and safety guidelines issued by the government. The order states that those found violating the rules are liable to be charged under Sections 51 to 60 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005 and Section 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code.

The order comes almost three months after all educational institutions in the state were ordered to remain shut from April 21, in light of the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. On Monday, July 12, Deputy Chief Minister Dr CN Ashwathnarayan told reporters that colleges in the state would reopen once all students and members of teaching and non-teaching staff have been vaccinated. “We are in the process of preparing for the opening of colleges. The examinations are going on as per the schedule by respective universities. The vaccination program has been going on inviting students to get vaccinated,” he said. He had also directed the vice-chancellors of institutions to vaccinate students above 18 years of age before July 7.

On July 14, Karnataka reported 1,977 new COVID-19 cases, of which 462 were from Bengaluru Urban. With this, the total number of positive cases stands at 12,20,960 in the state. Of the 48 deaths reported in Karnataka, Dakshina Kannada reported seven, followed by Mysuru (5), Belagavi (4), Chikkaballapura and Shivamogga (3), among the districts. While the test positivity rate for the day stood at 1.42%, the case fatality rate was 2.42%.

(With PTI inputs)