All eyes on Ajith’s Valimai: Fans, theatre owners eagerly anticipate release

Helmed by H Vinoth, ‘Valimai’ which stars actor Ajith as a cop, is set to hit the big screens on February 24.

As Ajith’s upcoming action-drama Valimai is gearing up for release, movie buffs and theatre owners — both in Tamil Nadu, as well as in other states — are eagerly waiting to watch it on Thursday, February 24. Excited fans took to social media to share images of banners and cutouts of actor Ajith that are going to be placed outside the theatres, while theatre owners are witnessing overwhelmingly positive responses and pre-booking numbers.

Helmed by H Vinoth, Valimai features Ajith as a cop. The cast also includes actors Huma Qureshi, Karthikeya Gummakonda and Yogi Babu, among others. Bankrolled by producer Boney Kapoor, the release of the film has been postponed multiple times due to the pandemic.

Speaking to TNM about the response theatre owners have had, Tirupur M Subramaniam, president, Tamil Nadu Theatre and Multiplex Owners' Association noted that the film will be releasing in close to a thousand screens across Tamil Nadu on February 24. He added that over 95 per cent of the pre-bookings for the first day shows have already closed in the state. “The bookings for FDFS (first day first show) shows which start at 4 am, have also been filled in most TN theatres. The same cannot be said for the second day since many fans might wait to hear the reviews from critics and the general public before they book tickets for the film,” he said.

In an earlier interview with TNM, Tirupur Subramaniam had explained that the postponement of Valimai’s release had come as a blow to theatre owners who were eyeing a Pongal release. “Valimai’s release will definitely bring in a change. Just like we saw when Master came out in 2021, and after Doctor or Maanaadu in the wake of second wave restrictions ending. These kind of big films are essential for drawing audiences back. Once they come, it’ll become a routine to revisit theatres like before,” he said.

Fans who have been relentless in requesting for Valimai updates, have high hopes tied with the movie since it is actor Ajith’s biggest film of 2022. Audiences are also interested to know how Ajith’s character in Valimai is different from the other cop characters he has played in films like Mankatha and Yennai Arindhaal.

With the movie hours away from release, the makers dropped one last promo from Valimai. Featuring high-octane stunt sequences of Ajith along with the film’s tagline ‘Power is a state of mind’, the makers wrote: “Power will unleash tomorrow with #Valimai! Releasing in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on 24th February 2022.”

Here are some of the fan posts about Valimai on social media:

Back 2 Back Houseful FDFS show for #Valimai in your #RamCinemas ✨

Day 1 Gonna Be Completely houseful 3 days before the movie release !!#ValimaiInRamCinemas Purely Raged !! pic.twitter.com/p4eEx3hBuw — Ram Muthuram Cinemas (@RamCinemas) February 21, 2022

First AK cutout for Valimai in Kerala



We've been waiting for two years , Can't explain how excited we are..Yes !! We are all set to celebrate our king



Team Afe | saritha theatre#Valimai #Ajithkumar #HVinoth@E4Emovies @BayViewProjOffl pic.twitter.com/mxcunS40cU — AJITH FANS KERALA (@AfcKerala) February 21, 2022

Gudiyatham SAKTHI CINEMA'S



4:00AM show Counter Bookings going for SCREEN2& SCREEN 3



Screen 1 Sold out..



Only few tickets available #Valimai #ValimaiBookingsUpdate pic.twitter.com/zzvJyie82L February 21, 2022

Had an internet issue and wasnt able to post the video on time..By the time the post was out, Day 1 goes SOLD OUT in less than 10 minutes Havent seen a response like this for any other film ever, the rage of #AK fans nenacha konjam bayama dan iruku #Valimai — Umaa Rajendra Cinemas (@UmaaRajendra) February 20, 2022