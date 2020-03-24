All essential services will be available during lockdown: PM Modi

The Prime Minister assured that all efforts are being taken to ensure no disruption to normal life.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a nation wide 21 day lockdown on Tuesday to fight the spread of the coronavirus in India. He however assured citizens in the course of his speech that there will be no interruption of essential services even as curfew comes into force from midnight on March 24.

"The Centre and State governments are working fast to handle situation caused by Corona. We are making efforts to ensure there is no difficulty to normal life. We are taking all steps to ensure essential services continue," the Prime Minister announced.

Guidelines issued by the centre regarding services include -

1. Commercial and private establishments shall be closed down.

Exceptions- which will remain open:

a. Shops, including ration shops (under PDS), dealing with food, groceries, fruits and vegetables, dairy and milk booths, meat and fish, animal fodder.

However, district authorities may encourage and facilitate home delivery to minimize the movement of individuals outside their homes.

b. Banks, insurance offices, and ATMs.

c. Print and electronic media

d. Telecommunications, internet services, broadcasting and cable services. IT and IT enabled Services only (for essential services) and as far as possible to work from home.

e. Delivery of all essential goods including food, pharmaceuticals, medical equipment through E-commerce.