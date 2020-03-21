All employees of IT, biotech firms to work from home: K’taka govt issues advisory

Deputy CM C N Ashwath Narayan said only those employees who are working on mission critical and essential services should operate from office.

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister C N Ashwath Narayan on Friday said all employees of IT and BT (biotech) companies, except for those discharging mission critical and essential services, must work from home, amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The minister put out a tweet with the guidelines, after a video conference with heads of IT (information technology), BT (biotechnology) and start-up companies, was held on Friday.

These are the guidelines:

> Employees who are working on Mission Critical and Essential services only, are allowed to operate from office. All other employees to work from home.

> The management of IT and Biotech should put in place a self regulatory mechanism for the same keeping in mind employee safety is of paramount importance. Prudence is the call of the hour.

> To facilitate work from home, the Government has written to BESCOM and internet service providers to provide uninterrupted power supply and connectivity.

> Minimise contact among employees by replacing face to face meetings with tele conversation or video conference.

> Business and personal travels may be put on hold unless it is unavoidable and critical.

> Social distancing is a public health measure that's implemented during highly contagious outbreaks and hence social distancing has to be followed.

> Maintain proper hygiene of premises / workplace by following regular housekeeping practices, including routine cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces, equipment and other elements of work environment.

> Promote frequent and thorough hand washing by providing employees/ visitors/ customers with soap / sanitisers and running water in the washrooms.

> Encourage employees to follow respiratory etiquette including coughs and sneezes.

> Employers should develop the policies and procedures for employees to report when they are sick or experiencing symptoms of COVID 19.

> Encourage employees to call helpline no.104. Never travel directly or avail public transport facility to reach the hospital if suspected of possible exposure of COVID 19.

> Identification and isolation of potential infectious individuals which is a critical step in protecting employees at workplace.

> Maintain flexible leave policies that permit employees to self-quarantine as a precautionary measure.

> Advise all employees who are at higher risk i.e older employees, pregnant employees and employees who have underlying medical conditions, to take extra precautions.

The advisory states that all IT and Biotech companies are directed to adhere to the above mentioned guidelines and support in containing COVID-19.