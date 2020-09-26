All Andhra Rythu Bharosa Kendras to be one-stop procurement centres, says Jagan

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy said that his government will extend all support to farmers in terms of procuring their crop.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to make Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBK) as one-stop centres for crop procurement on Friday. The state has assured payment of Minimum Support Price (MSP) to the farmers for their farm produce as the crop procurement season approaches.

"The CM stated that RBKs would be made the one-stop centre for paddy procurement," said a government official.

Jagan said that the government will extend all support to farmers in terms of procuring their crops. Nearly 84 lakh tonnes of different crops are expected to be produced in this Kharif season against a procurement target of 62 lakh metric tonnes.

"With no shortage of seeds, fertilisers and pesticides, agriculture production is also expected to grow significantly," he said.

According to the official, Reddy is taking a special interest in crop procurement by bringing in a market intervention fund which aims to procure Rs 3,300 crore worth agricultural produce.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister has also given some other directives to officials, such as displaying the MSP for crops on a large billboard at all RBKs.

"In the future, RBKs should also stand as full-fledged centres for grain procurement. In addition to e-cropping, registration of farmers, information on grain collection should be given at the RBK level," said the official.

The CM entrusted joint collectors to monitor the day to day operations, including educating farmers on MSP rates, frequently asked questions, market perception, information on water, moisture content and others.

He also told the local legislators to get involved in the procurement process for a smooth operation.

Meanwhile, commenting on cotton farmers, Jagan said that they had suffered corrupt business practices during the erstwhile Telugu Desam Party (TDP) regime.

"The reputation of the cotton business should not be lost and it should be made sure that scams do not take place in cotton purchases. Authorities need to increase the number of Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) purchasing centres and make them more beneficial for farmers. If needed, purchasing centres have to be set up," said Jagan.