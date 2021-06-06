All above 40 in Kerala will get vaccinated with first dose by July 15: CM Pinarayi

There are 50 lakh people above the age of 45 who are eligible to receive the first dose of vaccine in the state.

news COVID-19 vaccine

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday directed the authorities to ensure that all those above the age of 40 years in the State are vaccinated with the first dose by July 15. While speaking at a COVID-19 evaluation meet, CM Pinarayi asked all the State departments to work together to fight the pandemic.

"There are 50 lakh people, above the age of 45, yet to receive the first dose of vaccine in the State. We will get 38 lakh doses this month. The Chief Minister has directed to get all above the age of 40 vaccinated with the first dose by July 15," a release issued by the Chief Ministerâ€™s Office said.

Kerala will ensure first dose of vaccine to all those above age 40 by 15 July.



50L people above age 45 are yet to get 1st dose. The State will receive 38L doses this month. Those with mental disabilities will be included in priority group. June 5, 2021

The State government has also decided to include people with mental disability in the priority list for vaccination.

CM Pinarayi also instructed all government departments to work together to fight a likely third wave of COVID-19 as in war-time. As part of this, breakthrough infections and infections in children will be genetically surveilled and evaluated. As different variants of the virus are being discovered across the world, the State should also check for their existence, he said.

Kerala administers over one crore vaccines

Meanwhile, the State Health Minister Veena George said that Kerala has administered over one crore vaccines till Friday.

"We have given 78,75,797 people the first dose of vaccine while 21,37,389 got the second. We were able to vaccinate this many due to the intervention of the government and the health workers," Minister Veena said in a release.

"We've received 1,04,13,620 doses of vaccine till now. That includes 8,84,680 doses purchased by the State government which comprises 7,46,710 doses of Covishield and 1,37,580 doses of Covaxin," the minister said.

The State government has also decided to administer the second dose of Covishield vaccine, within a gap of four to six weeks, to those who are bound to travel to foreign countries.

A day earlier, Minister Veena George said in another statement that all people aged 40 to 44 in the 18 to 44 age group could now get vaccinated, regardless of whether they have comorbidities or not. Last month when vaccination began for the 18 to 44 age group, the government had said that those with co-morbidities would be given preference over others in getting vaccinated.

(With PTI input)

Watch: How does vaccination help