Alia Bhatt’s Darlings to be remade in Tamil and Telugu

‘Darlings’, starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma in the lead, was released on August 5 on streaming platform Netflix.

Flix Cinema

The recently-released film Darlings — starring Alia Bhatt, Shefali Shah and Vijay Verma — which was released on streaming platform Netflix, is all set to be remade in Tamil and Telugu. Darlings has received praise from the audience and critics alike since its release on August 5. The film marked Alia Bhatt’s debut as a producer with her production house Eternal Sunshine Productions, while it was co-produced by Shah Rukh Khan’s Red Chillies Entertainment.

As per an IANS report, producer and COO of Red Chillies Entertainment Gaurav Verma said, "We had the script of Darlings with us for a while now and through the journey of making it, we decided to make it in multiple languages. The film has a certain landscape which can be adapted very well in multiple languages. The process is on as we speak."

He also reportedly said that they are making slight changes to the script in order to appeal to local sensibilities. Gaurav said, "The story remains the same, but we will localise it. Darlings was a story set in Mumbai, but now we will create a different world for Tamil and Telugu. We will localise the characters and their reactions.We have been associated with the script for four years now and we want it to grow in the right way. Of course, there will be language barriers, but we will make sure it's done correctly.”

He also spoke about the future plans for the production banner’s debut in the south Indian market. "If given an opportunity, it has been a path we want to walk on. Jawan will be released in multiple languages. Entering the Tamil and Telugu market is not something we will consolidate or have offices there, but it's going to be on a script-to-script basis. Darlings has the potential, so we are taking it there," he said.

Helmed by Jasmeet K Reen, Darlings tells the story of a woman who takes on her abusive husband.

(With IANS inputs)