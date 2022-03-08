Alia Bhatt to make Hollywood debut with Gal Gadot-starrer Heart Of Stone

Alia Bhatt will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan in the film, which is set to release on Netflix.

Over-the-top (OTT) platform Netflix announced on Tuesday, March 8 that actor Alia Bhatt is all set to make her Hollywood debut with the film Heart of Stone. She will be starring alongside Gal Gadot and Jamie Dornan. The film will be released globally on Netflix this spring, and follows the story of Rachel Stone (Gal Gadot), an intelligence operative.

Heart Of Stone is directed by Tom Harper and written by Greg Rucka and Allison Schroeder. Skydance's David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Don Granger, along with Mockingbird's Bonnie Curtis and Julie Lynn, and Pilot Wave's Gal Gadot and Jaron Varsano are producing the film.

Sharing the announcement with fans on Tuesday, Netflix wrote: “Starting our day by announcing (and SCREAMING!!!) that @aliaabhatt is going to be starring in Heart of Stone, an International spy thriller along with @gal_gadot and @jamiedornan.”

Meanwhile, Gal Gadot announced her association with the project by sharing a few behind-the-scenes photos. "Rachel Stone. Nice to meet you.Heart Of Stone.” she wrote.

Alia Bhatt was last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Gangubai Kathiawadi. Based on one of the chapters of the book Mafia Queens of Mumbai written by S Hussain Zaidi, the movie follows the story of Gangubai Kothewali who was trafficked into sex work but eventually took control over a brothel in Kamathiputra. The cast also included actors Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz and Seema Pahwa in pivotal roles. Actors Emraan Hashmi, Ajay Devgn and Huma Qureshi will be making guest appearances in the movie.

Alia also has Brahmastra which co-stars actors Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor and Nagarjuna Akkineni. Helmed by Ayan Mukherjee, the project is bankrolled jointly by Hiroo Johar, Karan Johar and Apoorva Mehta under their home banner Dharma Productions. Pritam has been roped in to compose the tunes for this flick.