Alia Bhatt joins sets of ‘RRR’, to play character named Sita

The actor arrived in Hyderabad on Monday to begin shooting.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday joined the sets of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR, which marks her debut in the south Indian film industry. The makers took to Twitter to welcome Alia to the sets. “A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! #AliaBhatt (sic) .” Alia arrived in Hyderabad on Monday, and her pictures from the airport went viral. As per reliable sources, Alia will wrap up her portion over the course of next two weeks. In the film, Alia will be paired opposite the Telugu star Ram Charan, and both the actors will be sharing the screen for the first time. Alia will reportedly be playing a character named Sita.

A very warm welcome to our dearest #Sita, the supremely talented and beautiful @Aliaa08 on to the sets of #RRRMovie! ❤️#AliaBhatt pic.twitter.com/R7fSMkEkAd — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) December 7, 2020

The team recently resumed shooting, and wrapped up a major action sequence featuring Ram Charan and Tarak in the latest schedule. The schedule lasted for 50 days, and the entire action sequence was shot to give the scene a night effect. The team will resume the next schedule next month, after taking a small break. The team had shared a video of people dismantling the sets and wrote, "Goodbye winter nights!!! Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) (sic)."



Goodbye winter nights!!!

Wrapped up a major action sequence schedule after almost 50 days of night shoot...



Andddd nowww... Gearing up for a new schedule in some exotic locations :) #RRRMovie pic.twitter.com/MZnoQ0PcgN — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) November 30, 2020

RRR is a fictional story set in the pre-independent era of the 1920s, and is based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries – Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year. RRR also stars Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran in important roles.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character via a special video. The video introduces Ram Charan as Alluri Seetharamaraju, and going by his khaki pants, it can be assumed that he plays a cop. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character. He compares him to fire and says that even death fears him, even life and bullets surrender to him. In RRR, Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern-day portion, and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju respectively in the period flashback sequences. RRR was planned to be released in 10 Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed. Presented by D Parvathy, RRR is being produced by DVV Danayya under his banner DVV Entertainments.

(Content provided by Digital Native)