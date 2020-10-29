Alia Bhatt to join the sets of Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ on November 2

The film was earlier planned to be released in ten different languages on January 8, 2021.

Flix Tollywood

The shoot of SS Rajamouli’s upcoming magnum opus RRR finally resumed earlier this month in Hyderabad, after a long pause. The makers even teased fans with a special video on returning to the sets during the pandemic. The latest update is that Alia Bhatt will finally join the sets on November 2 in Hyderabad, according to an India Today report.

Alia will be making her Telugu debut with the film, which stars Jr NTR and Ram Charan in the lead roles, while Ajay Devgn, Samuthirakani and Shriya Saran will be seen essaying important supporting roles. It is believed that Alia will be paired opposite Ram Charan, while English actor Olivia Morris plays Jr NTR’s romantic interest. Last week, the makers unveiled the first glimpse of Jr NTR’s character as Komaram Bheem.

Read: The controversies around Jr NTR's character Komaram Bheem in Rajamouli's 'RRR'

RRR will tell a fictional story set in the 1920s, and it will be based on the lives of two real heroes and well-known revolutionaries — Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. “This will be a fictional story on the lives of Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem. There are gaps in the lives of these legendary freedom fighters that we don’t know about. We don’t know what happened in their lives in these years. It is through this fictional story [that] we’d like to show what could have happened in their lives and what would have happened if they met and bonded,” Rajamouli said at the film’s launch last year.

In March, the makers of RRR unveiled the first glimpse of Ram Charan’s character. Jr NTR’s voice introduces Ram Charan’s character in the video. He compares Sitarama Raju to fire and says that even death fears him.

Some reports suggest that Jr NTR and Ram Charan play brothers in the modern day portion of the film, and will be seen as Komaram Bheem and Alluri Sitarama Raju in the period flashback episode. RRR was planned to be released in ten Indian languages on January 8, 2021. However, Rajamouli recently clarified that the release date can only be confirmed after the shoot is completed.