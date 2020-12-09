Alia Bhatt gifts outfit from her label to ‘biggest fan’, Mahesh Babu’s daughter Sitara

The actor launched a brand called Ed-a-Mamma in October, which makes eco-friendly clothes for children.

Flix TOLLYWOOD

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar’s daughter Sitara is a self-confessed fan of Alia Bhatt. The eight-year-old had the opportunity to meet Alia in New York a couple of years ago, and the two reportedly share a good rapport. Recently, Alia gifted Sitara a gorgeous dress from her label, Ed-a-Mamma. This start-up venture designs eco-friendly kids' wear, and Sitara was happy to receive an outfit from her favourite actor.



Flaunting the dress, Sitara posted a picture of herself on Instagram and wrote, “From my favorite actress to me Thank you @aliaabhatt for this cute little dress!! Made my day. Simply love it. Also wishing @edamamma all the best and hope you shine for all the kids out there! #EcoFriendly #OutfitOfTheDay.”



Alia Bhatt is currently stationed in Hyderabad for the shooting of the upcoming SS Rajampouli directorial Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR), in which she plays the female lead. She will be essaying the role of Sita in this period film, and is paired opposite Ram Charan Teja, who plays Alluri Sitarama Raju. RRR marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in the Telugu film industry. RRR is a multi-starrer that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. Jr NTR will be seen playing the role Komaram Bheem in this film set in the pre-independence era.

Besides these lead actors, RRR will also have Bollywood stars Ajay Devgn and Varun Dhawan in pivotal roles. The makers have also brought on Irish actors Alison Doody and Ray Stevenson to play crucial roles in the magnum opus. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes, with KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography and A Sreekar Prasad for editing.

It was earlier revealed that massive and extravagant sets were erected in Hyderabad to shoot an important fight scene in RRR. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in July this year, but was postponed due to the pandemic-induced lockdown. The new release date is expected to be announced soon.

Other than RRR, Alia Bhatt has the Hindi film Brahmastra in her kitty. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, the film has Alia and Ranbir Kapoor as the lead pair, with Amitabh Bachchan in an important role. Mouni Roy, Akkineni Nagarjuna, Dimple Kapadia, Prateik Babbar, Divyenndu, Vishal Karwa, Saurav Gurjar and Rashi Mal form the rest of the star cast. Shah Rukh Khan will also reportedly be seen in a cameo role.



Pritam, Steel Banglez, and Tanishk Bagchi are composing the tunes for this flick. V Manikandan and Patrick Duroux are working the camera, and Akiv Ali and Manik Dawar will work on the edits.

(Content provided by Digital Native)