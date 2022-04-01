Alia Bhatt clears the air on deleting Instagram posts related to RRR

Alia Bhatt cleared the air after several reports suggested that she deleted her Instagram posts about RRR due to a tussle with the director SS Rajamouli.

Flix Tollywood

Days after several reports suggested that Alia Bhatt deleted her Instagram posts about SS Rajamouli’s recently-released magnum opus RRR due to a tussle with the Baahubali director, Alia took to social media on Thursday, March 31 to respond to the rumours and clear the air.

Urging everyone to not make assumptions based on an Instagram post, Alia wrote: “In today’s randomness, I’ve heard that I apparently deleted my RRR posts because I’m upset with the team. I sincerely request everyone not to make assumptions based on something as random as an Instagram grid. I ALWAYS realign old video posts from my profile grid because I prefer it to look less cluttered (sic).”

Alia played the role of Sita in the period drama and starred opposite Ram Charan. Noting that she enjoyed the experience of working with actors Jr NTR and Ram Charan, as well as director SS Rajamouli, the Highway actor added in her note, “I am eternally grateful that I got to be a part of the world of RRR. I loved playing Sita. I loved being directed by Rajamouli Sir. I loved working with Tarak and Charan – I loved every single thing about my experience on this film (sic),” she said. The actor went on to talk about the success of the film and how such rumours tend to hinder the growth of a film that is meant to rise.

She concluded the post by noting that she is issuing a clarification since director SS Rajamouli and the team have put in years of effort into the project. “The only reason I’m bothering to clarify this is because Rajamouli Sir and the team have put in years of effort and energy to bring this beautiful film to life and I refuse to let any misinformation around the film and experience slide (sic),” the post read.

|

Credit: Alia Bhatt/ Instagram

RRR marks Alia’s Tollywood debut. It also stars Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn in a pivotal role. RRR hit the big screens on March 25 this year and was released in five languages including Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

(With IANS inputs)