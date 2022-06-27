Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor announce they're expecting their first child

Alia Bhatt shared a pictures of an ultrasound session at a hospital.

Flix Bollywood

Actor Alia Bhatt on Monday, June 27, announced that she and actor-husband Ranbir Kapoor are expecting their first child together. The news comes months after Alia Bhatt, 29, and Ranbir Kapoor, 39, tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony held in Mumbai in April this year. Alia Bhatt took to Instagram to share the news as she posted a picture from an ultrasound session at a hospital with Ranbir Kapoor.

"Our baby.... coming soon," the Gangubai Kathiawadi star captioned the photo that was posted on Monday, June 27. She also posted a picture of a lion, a lioness and a cub in another slide. Several members from the film fraternity including Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, Rakul Preet Singh, Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Tiger Shroff, Mouni Roy and others commented on Alia’s post, congratulating the couple.

The couple is also set to share screen space for the first time in Brahmastra: Part One Shiva, scheduled to be released on September 9. At a press conference for his upcoming film Shamshera last week, Ranbir Kapoor said he couldn't have asked for a better life partner than Bhatt. "It is a very big year for me. It is a great year for me, I got married, it is a beautiful thing that has happened in my life... My life with Alia is the best," he stated.

Ranbir Kapoor had also said that Alia Bhatt has seen the teaser of Shamshera, but has yet to see the trailer as she was miles away from him in London. Last month, Alia Bhatt reportedly flew out to the UK to shoot for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone. Her upcoming films also include Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh and Darlings, which marks her debut as a producer. She will be sharing the screen with actors Roshan Mathew, Shefali Shah, and Vijay Varma in Darlings. The film is bankrolled by Shah Rukh and Gauri Khan’s home banner Red Chillies Entertainment and Alia Bhatt’s Eternal Sunshine Productions.