‘Ali Baba and Forty Thieves’: Kerala Opposition’s jibe at CM Pinarayi

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala has alleged “rampant corruption and nepotism” in the portfolios handled by the Chief Minister.

news Politics

The Opposition’s attack on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and the ruling Left government in Kerala went a step ahead on Tuesday, with Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala alleging that there has been “rampant corruption and nepotism” in the portfolios handled by the Chief Minister.

Speaking to the media in Thiruvananthapuram, Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said that Kerala has never before seen “such a shameless government” led by the “most corrupt Chief Minister.” He also dubbed the government as “Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves,” who he said are out to “rip Kerala off."

“Almost all the corruption charges raised by the Opposition are either related to the portfolios handled by the Chief Minister or have happened because of his intervention. Hence, the Chief Minister should resign and face a CBI probe, as this government is similar to Ali Baba and the Forty Thieves," Chennithala said.

He went on to state that if the government’s functioning over the last four years is assessed, the factor that stands out is corruption. He also said that when it came to allegations raised by the opposition, the government has been forced to either step back or abandon the projects.

“In the last Assembly session, the Opposition had raised an allegation of corruption — to the tune of Rs 151 crore in the purchase at the police headquarters — based on the Comptroller and Auditor General of India’s report. The fact that the corruption happened at the police headquarters has exposed that the Chief Minister lacks the mettle to govern the Home Department. Now, the Public Accounts Committee chaired by VD Satheesan (Congress MLA) will be examining it. But the same government that had appointed a commission to probe into Vizhinjam port contract, based on the CAG report, did not conduct any probe into this grave corruption,” Chennithala said.

The Chief Minister, he added, instead tried to protect the DGP and tried to cover up the corruption and thus, it should be assumed that “it was corruption with silent permission of the Chief Minister.”

‘Consultancy Raj in Kerala’

Chennithala also questioned the government’s decision to appoint a consultancy firm for the Sabarimala Greenfield International airport, when the site has not been finalised yet. added that a “Consultancy Raj” is prevailing in the state as the government is appointing consultancy firms even for minor projects. He stated that Louis Berger was appointed as a consultant in 2017, even before the government finalised the site for the Sabarimala airport project.

“The decision regarding the site for the proposed Sabarimala greenfield international airport hasn't been finalised yet, as there is a question on the ownership of Cheruvally Estate, the proposed site. That dispute is in court now. Why has a consultancy firm been appointed if the site hasn't been finalised? The 38-page interim report submitted by the consultancy firm says that they couldn't enter even the proposed site. This seems strange. This consultancy firm is given Rs 4.6 crore, and despite this, no work has been done,” he said.

The opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) will begin an online campaign #SpeakUpKerala to protest against the government. The opposition will be seeking the resignation of the Chief Minister as well as a CBI probe against him in connection with the allegations against his office. The protest will be launched on August 3, where all the Opposition MLAs, MPs and district presidents will hold a ‘Satyagraha’ at their homes or offices.