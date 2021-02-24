Alappuzha to soon experience major art gala organised by Kochi Biennale Foundation

The contemporary art exhibition titled ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ will bring 267 Malayali artists living across India and abroad to the beach town for three months.

Standing atop a ladder beside the compound wall of William Goodacre, a private godown along the National Highway 66 in Alappuzha, artist Anpu Varkey splashes various shades of red onto a white wall. As she paints what appears to be images of hands in hues of red and purple, passersby stop to look at the massive graffiti in the making and the artist at work. As for the people of Alappuzha, this is not a regular sight. What they are about to witness is an art experience like never before, with 267 Malayali artists living across India and abroad, assembling in this beach town, for three months to come.

The contemporary art exhibition titled ‘Lokame Tharavadu’ — meaning ‘the world is one family’ — is being organised by the Kochi Biennale Foundation and is curated by renowned artist Bose Krishnamachari. The event will include art exhibitions, cultural programmes, conferences, sessions by artists, academicians and musicians. It will start on March 10 until May 31.

As the name suggests, the exhibition will bring together artists with Kerala roots from countries such as the Netherlands, France, US, Australia, Turkey, Germany, England, Kuwait and Dubai.

According to the organisers, the event is also an effort to help artists hit hard due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Most of the artists, including me, have been confined to our homes for the last many months. This inspired many of us to profoundly think of our home, surroundings and the world. These poignant thoughts led to the creation of this exhibition in the name ‘lokame tharavadu,’” says curator and President of Kochi Biennale Foundation Bose Krishnamachari.



Port Museum, one of the venues under preparation for the event

Anpu Varkey, is one of the few artists who has already reached the spot, is a Kerala artist who resides in Bengaluru. Speaking to TNM, she says, “I have drawn inspiration from this place. The upteem number of coir factories in Alappuzha and the people behind the work is my inspiration.”

A new beginning for Alappuzha

According to the organisers, the event will be a pathbreaking experience for Alappuzha, similar to what Muziris Biennale was for Kochi.

“Years back, before the British colonised Kochi, Alappuzha was an important trade town. But with Kochi developing into a port town, Alappuzha lost its significance in trade with focus shifting to Kochi. That was the reason there hasn’t been much change in Alappuzha town. There are many age-old structures that are now in dilapidated conditions. This exhibition will bring a change to these structures, as many of these have been taken up as the venues,” says Bonny Thomas, treasurer of Kochi Biennale Foundation (KBF), citing the example of how Aspinwall House in Kochi was revived through Kochi Muziris Biennale.



From left: NS Madhavan, Bose Krishnamachari, Bonny Thomas

Five out of the six venues are in Alappuzha — the Kerala State Coir Corporation building, New Model Society building, Port Museum, structure of William Goodcare and Sons and Alleppey Company Ltd — while one is in Ernakulam’s Durbar Hall.

One of KBF’s trustees, former IAS officer and writer NS Madhavan also noted the importance of the event.

“In 1968, there was an art event in Kerala that brought many top artists and laureates together. Named All India Kala Pradarshan, it brought together many artists such G Aravindan, Adoor Gopalakrishnan (eminent filmmakers) and many writers. It was a few years after this that Adoor’s Swayamvaram was released (‘Swayamvaram’ is Adoor’s first feature film. It also won the National Award for Best Film in 1972). It was a pathbreaking show and I think this show in Alappuzha will also have a similar effect,” says NS Madhavan, about the upcoming event.



Kerala State Coir Corporation, one of the venues of the event

Alappuzha’s rich potential

According to Bose Krishnamachari, who is also one of the founders of Kochi Biennale Foundation, Kochi Muziris Biennale has propelled the city to new heights.

“Even people in different countries know and speak very highly of Kochi and Muziris Biennale. The local participation is one of the main factors for this. But in a way, Alappuzha has more potential than Kochi, considering that this is a planned city. Alappuzha is in fact a museum city with many possible art spaces,” says Bose.

He also adds that picking Alappuzha as a venue for the art gala is a way of decentralising art. “Spaces like what we have in Kochi should come across the state,” he adds.