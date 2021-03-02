Alappuzha CPI(M) bats for candidatures of Thomas Isaac and G Sudhakaran again

According to the party rule, leaders who contested twice and won in the Assembly elections, should not contest again.

news Kerala Assembly Election 2021

The Alappuzha district committee of the ruling Communist Party of India (Marxist) has stressed the need to allow CPI(M) leaders such as TM Thomas Isaac and G Sudhakaran to contest the Kerala Assembly election again. According to the party rule, CPI(M) leaders who contested twice and won in the Assembly elections, should not contest again, to pave the way for other leaders and members.

The Alappuzha leadership might seek an exemption in the case of G Sudhakaran, the Public Works Department (PWD) Minister and Thomas Isaac, the Kerala Finance Minister, citing that they are popular leaders in the district and have all possibilities to win. This was discussed at the Alappuzha district secretariat meeting on Monday. CPI(M) state acting secretary A Vijayaraghavan had participated in the meeting.

According to some reports, a few party leaders in the Alappuzha secretariat are not happy to let U Prathibha contest again from the Kayamkulam constituency.

Thomas Isaac had earlier told media that he would act upon party decision.

Both Thomas Isaac and Sudhakaran were in the cabinet during the last Left Democratic Front (LDF) government in 2006-2011 under VS Achuthanandan. Thomas Isaac was the Finance Minister and G Sudhakaran was the Minister of Cooperation.

Kerala to go to polls on April 6, results out on May 2

Communist Party of India (CPI) also doesn't allow its leaders to contest in elections more than three times. CPI state secretary Kanam Rajendran had informed this earlier. According to reports, CPI ministers such as VS Sunil Kumar (Thrissur), P Thilothaman (Cherthala) and K Raju (Punalur) will not be contesting this time. MLAs C Divakaran (Nedumangad), Mullakkara Ratnakaran (Chadayamangalam) and ES Bijimol (Peerumedu) also have a slim possibility to contest again, as they have won thrice from their respective constituencies. However, there were reports that CPI would give some exemptions as Sunil Kumar has the possibility to win, although the Minister himself had told the media that he would not contest.

Meanwhile, on Monday, LDF started holding meetings to decide seat-sharing among its allies. As per reports, there will be a decision with three days.