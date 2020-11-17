AL Vijay praises Kangana for gaining weight for Jaya biopic ‘Thalaivi’

In return, Kangana thanked him, adding she was amazed to "know such a great human being".

The shooting of the upcoming biopic on the late Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, J Jayalalithaa recommenced recently. Speaking about Kangana Ranaut, who plays Jayalalitha in the film, director AL Vijay lauded her dedication. In an interview with the Times of India, AL Vijay was quoted as saying, “Everyone knows how good Kangana is as an actress. Her screen presence, performance and dialogue delivery as Jayalalithaa was amazing. To look like Amma, she took a lot of effort; she put on 17 kilos and had to reduce 15 kilos for a song.”

In reply to this statement from the director, Kangna thanked him by putting out the tweet: “Thank you Vijay sir not many men acknowledge a woman’s brilliance, dedication and efforts.... you are one person I met in my life who enjoys my talent as much as his own gifts.... wow!! Amazing to know such a great human being.”

Besides Kangana, Thalaivi also has Arvind Swami playing the legendary actor and politician MG Ramachandran.

In the last schedule, the makers shot for the political phase of Jayalalithaa’s career. After wrapping up the schedule, Kangana Ranaut took to Twitter to share her new look from the upcoming biopic.

Thalaivi’s star cast includes Prakash Raj as M KarunanidhI, Jisshu Sengupta as Sobhan Babu, Poorna as VK Sasikala, Madhoo as Janaki Ramachandran and Bhagyashree as Sandhya (Jayalalithaa's mother). The technical crew of this film has GV Prakash Kumar and Rachita Arora for composing the soundtrack while the BGM will be composed by the former. Vishal Vittal is handling the camera for this biopic with Anthony roped in for editing.

Thalaivi, to be released in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi, is being bankrolled by Vishnu Vardhan Induri, Shailesh R Singh and Deepak Simhal under the banners Vibri Media and Karma Media And Entertainment.

The film was scheduled to hit the screens on June 26 this year but had to be postponed due to the lockdown. The new release date is expected to be announced later.

Director AL Vijay is one of the prolific directors in the Tamil film industry having directed movies like Deiva Thirumagal and Madarasapattinam. His last outing at the theatres was the Tamil – Telugu bilingual Devi 2 / Abhinetri, which had Prabhu Deva, Tamannaah, Nandita Swetha, in the lead roles with Dimple Hayati, Kovai Sarala, RJ Balaji, and Saptagiri in supporting roles.

Sam CS composed music for this venture with Ayananka Bose cranking the camera and Anthony editing it. The film was bankrolled by K Ganesh and R Ravindran under the banner GV Films and Trident Arts.

