Al Qaeda threatens to carry out suicide attacks in India over comments on Prophet

The threat letter that is being circulated online has Al Qaeda threatening to carry out suicide bombings in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

news Terror

The Al-Qaeda in Indian Subcontinent (AQIS) has issued a threat letter warning that it will carry out 'suicide bombings' in Delhi, Mumbai, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat as “revenge” for the controversial comments made about Prophet Mohammed. A threat letter being circulated online states, "The saffron terrorists should now await their end in Delhi, Bombay, UP and Gujarat. They should find refuge neither in their homes nor in their fortified army cantonments.”

The letter by the terror outfit said that the "hearts of Muslims all over the world are bleeding" and “are filled with feelings of revenge and retribution.” Former Bharatiya Janata Party spokesperson Nupur Sharma had made some controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammed during a news channel debate, following which she was suspended by the party. Another BJP office-bearer, Naveen Kumar Jindal, had also tweeted some controversial statements about the Prophet, which he deleted after outrage. He was later expelled from the party.

The controversial statements made by the two set off strong reactions from Arab countries. Afghanistan, Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Kuwait, Bahrain, Indonesia and Iran, as well as the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation have officially registered their protest over their statements and demanded an apology.

Now, the threat letter sent by AQIS has alerted the security agencies in the country. The letter also mentioned Ghazwa-e-Hind — the “battle for India” — in which they claimed victory of Muslims in the country.

Meanwhile, suspended BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma was provided security by the Delhi Police in the wake of death threats she has received over her controversial remarks. She had lodged a complaint with the Delhi Police on May 27 alleging that she has been receiving death threats and target hatred against her. Based on this complaint, an FIR was registered under sections 506 (Punishment for criminal intimidation), 507 (Criminal intimidation by an anonymous communication) and 509 (Word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code at the Special Cell police station against unidentified people.

However, during the probe, Sharma, yet again lodged a complaint against certain persons regarding promoting enmity. "After examining the said complaint, section 153 (Promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion, race, place of birth, residence, language, etc., and doing acts prejudicial to maintenance of harmony) of the IPC was added in this case," Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa said.