Akshay Kumar tells people to not play Holi due to COVID-19, gets trolled

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Tarun Vijay responded to the actor’s tweet and told him to ‘keep shut’.

news Controversy

Several states and cities, across the country, had banned Holi celebrations in public and in communities as well, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter, on Monday, to appeal to people to not play Holi, and to instead celebrate at home for safety reasons. However, the tweet has been getting a lot of flak from a section of people who see it as an attack on a Hindu festival and culture. Some said that by the same logic people shouldn’t be going to theatres to watch films too.

Tarun Vijay, a former Rajya Sabha MP and former editor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindi weekly Panchajanya, also responded to Akshay Kumar, telling the latter to “keep shut.”

Do us a favour. Keep shut. — Tarun Vijay தருண் விஜய் भारत के वीर सैनिकों की जय (@Tarunvijay) March 29, 2021

This is a common refrain that has been seen time and again. Earlier, when environmental activists or others urged people to play with dry colours during Holi and not use water, a section of people would argue that this is discriminatory towards a Hindu festival and that the same kind of cautionary statements are not made before other religious festivals.

In the present case, many people also took jibes at Akshay Kumar for ‘preaching’ about how to celebrate Holi when he is a Canadian citizen. The actor had explained in an earlier interview that he had applied for citizenship at a time in his career where he had 14 back-to-back flops and when he thought he could not get work in India. However, after his 15th film worked out, he never thought of getting his passport changed.

Here are some of the replies that Akshay got to his tweet cautioning people to not play Holi.

Mr. Canada Kumar, give this gyan on Eid! @akshaykumar — Prashant Patel Umrao (@ippatel) March 29, 2021

Sir you intention is good but you've to understand that you're addressing a generation who got awakening from the decades of cultural subversion. They can tolerate anything but not the preaching over their culture & traditions, specially selective. Just let them be. Happy Holi. — THE SKIN DOCTOR (@theskindoctor13) March 29, 2021

Ye Sirf Isliye Bol Rahe Hai Kyuki Aap Ek Canadian Ho? Abhi Easter Aa Raha Hai Jo Canada Me Jake Manana — SALMAN KI SENA (@Salman_ki_sena) March 29, 2021

Do me a favour let’s not go to Cinema theatre! Watch at Telegram, for your safety and the safety of your loved ones pic.twitter.com/bDjMKuaZWA — Sanjay Solanke (@SolankeSanjay) March 29, 2021

Do me a favour let's not watch any movie in theaters . Enjoy at home for your safety and the safety of your loved ones wishing you and all a very Happy Holi — Anurag Bisht (@ianuragbisht) March 29, 2021

Do us a favor and stop going outdoors for shooting movies. Please produce movies at safety of your home and please release only on YouTube so that no one needs to go out for watching. I am not suggesting NetFlix/Amazon etc. because no one pays for Bollywood movies anymore. March 29, 2021

However, some people pointed out that the actor’s words were being misunderstood, and he was simply asking people to be cautious due to the pandemic.

Are madam Paani ke liye nahi corona ke liye bol rahe hai wo aur sahi bhi bol rahe hai last year sab 40000/day pe dar rahe the aur kal 68000 aaya but no effect like aag lage chahe basti mein hum rahenge masti mein — Sanchit (@Sanchit28265376) March 29, 2021