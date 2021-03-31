Become a Member

Former Rajya Sabha MP, Tarun Vijay responded to the actor’s tweet and told him to ‘keep shut’.

Akshay Kumar in white shirt and sunglassesPTI photo
TNM Staff

Several states and cities, across the country, had banned Holi celebrations in public and in communities as well, in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Actor Akshay Kumar took to Twitter, on Monday, to appeal to people to not play Holi, and to instead celebrate at home for safety reasons. However, the tweet has been getting a lot of flak from a section of people who see it as an attack on a Hindu festival and culture. Some said that by the same logic people shouldn’t be going to theatres to watch films too.

Tarun Vijay, a former Rajya Sabha MP and former editor of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh Hindi weekly Panchajanya, also responded to Akshay Kumar, telling the latter to “keep shut.”

This is a common refrain that has been seen time and again. Earlier, when environmental activists or others urged people to play with dry colours during Holi and not use water, a section of people would argue that this is discriminatory towards a Hindu festival and that the same kind of cautionary statements are not made before other religious festivals.

In the present case, many people also took jibes at Akshay Kumar for ‘preaching’ about how to celebrate Holi when he is a Canadian citizen. The actor had explained in an earlier interview that he had applied for citizenship at a time in his career where he had 14 back-to-back flops and when he thought he could not get work in India. However, after his 15th film worked out, he never thought of getting his passport changed.

Here are some of the replies that Akshay got to his tweet cautioning people to not play Holi.

However, some people pointed out that the actor’s words were being misunderstood, and he was simply asking people to be cautious due to the pandemic.

