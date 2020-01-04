Akshara Gowda on board Caarthick Raju’s heroine-centric film

Entertainment

It is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Telugu.

Director Caarthick Raju had announced that his next would be a heroine-centric film and that Regina Cassandra will be playing the lead role. The film is in progress and we have an update about it. Sources in the know say that Akshara Gowda has been roped in to play the second lead in it. It is a bilingual that will be released in Tamil and Telugu. The shooting of this film will commence on January 10. Details about the rest of the star cast and crew will be out soon, we expect.

Regina currently has Kasada Thapara needing her attention besides a couple of other films. Venkat Prabhu is producing Kasada Thapara under his banner Black Ticket Company in association with Ravindran's Trident Arts. An interesting feature of this film is that six editors and six cinematographers have worked in it. Antony, Kasi Viswanathan, Praveen KL, Rooban, Vivek Harshan, and Raja Mohammed are responsible for the film’s editing while MS Prabhu, Vijay Milton, RD Rajasekhar, SR Kathir, Balasubramaniem and Sakthi Saravanan have handled the camera.

Akshara Gowda, on the other hand, has the Kannada movie Trivikrama directed by Sahana Murthy in her kitty. Trivikrama is bankrolled by Sommanna and Suresh under the banner Gowri Entertainers. Arjun Janya is on board to compose the tunes for Trivikrama with Nagendra Prasad penning the lyrics and Santhosh Rai Pathaje handling the camera. Veteran actor V Ravichandran’s son Vikram is playing the lead role in this flick, which will be his acting debut.

It may be noted that Akshara Gowda is not new to the Tamil and Telugu film industries as she was seen in cameo roles in the Vijay starrer Thuppaki and Ajith starrer Arrambam. Her debut in Tollywood was with the Nagarjuna starrer Manmadhudu 2.

Content provided by Digital Native