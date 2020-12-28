Akkineni and Allu-Konidela families post pics of intimate Christmas gatherings

Flix Entertainment

Tollywood film families celebrated Christmas with intimate family gatherings this year. Actor Samantha shared a family photo from Christmas celebrations at the Akkinenis’, where the entire family, including Nagarjuna and his siblings’ partners and children are seen together. Akhil Akkineni, Samantha’s brother-in-law and Nagarjuna’s son, who is an actor himself, also shared the family photos from Christmas, saying it was a “full house after ages.”

The family photo features Nagarjuna, his wife Amala Akkineni and sons Naga Chaitanya and Akhil. Other family members, including Nagarjuna’s nephews Sumanth and Anumolu Sushanth, and niece Supriya Yarlagadda, who are also actors working in Telugu cinema, were also present. Other cousins, like Sahithya Anumolu and Aditya Akkineni, were also present.

“Well it was definitely a Merry Christmas. A full house after ages. Love to you from us #familytime #Akkinenis,” Akhil wrote.

The Allu-Konidela family, who recently returned from the lavish destination wedding of Niharika Konidela and Chaitanya Jonnalagadda, also got together for a family Christmas party hosted by Ram Charan and Upasana Kamineni Konidela. The cousins shared a photo of the get-together, featuring Allu Arjun, his wife Allu Sneha Reddy, and Ram Charan and Upasana.

Also present were the newlyweds Niharika and Chaitanya.

Other Konidela cousins present were siblings Sai Dharam Tej and Vaishnav Tej, Niharika’s brother Varun Tej, who are also film actors. Chiranjeevi’s daughters Sushmita and Sreeja were also present with their partners. Sreeja is married to Kalyaan Dhev, who is also an actor. Sushmita has worked as a costume designer in Ram Charan and Chiranjeevi’s films like Khaidi No. 150, Rangasthalam and Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy.

Varun Tej Konidela and Ram Charan

Allu Arjun’s brothers Allu Venkatesh and Allu Sirish (also an actor) were also seen at the gathering.

Samantha is currently hosting a talk show called Sam Jam on Aha, an exclusively Telugu OTT platform co-owned by Allu Arvind. The latest episode of the show, which was released on Christmas, had Chiranjeevi as the guest.