Akhil says no ‘MEB’ promo material on birthday

The actor has released a video in which he says that he has requested his producers not to release anything in these times of misery and sadness.

Flix Tollywood

Akhil Akkineni is celebrating his birthday today, April 8, and fans have been waiting eagerly for some promo material of his upcoming film Most Eligible Bachelor to be released on this day. However, the actor has released a video in which he clearly says that he has requested his producers not to release anything in these times of misery and sadness.

Akhil also requested his fans not to venture out and to stay home safe to bond with their family. In the video, the young actor said that he will release a selfie with his family on his birthday.

In a special video message on his social handle, Akhil said, “I hope everyone is in good health. Tomorrow is my birthday and usually, fans tend to celebrate big by indulging in cake-cutting and other celebrations. However, amid these unfortunate times, I sincerely request all my fans to stay at home and be safe.”

It may be noted that director Bommarilu Bhaskar and Akhil Akkineni’s film, titled Most Eligible Bachelor, went on the floors last year. Akhil reportedly agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline, say sources. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in it with Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit TiwarI, Eesha Rebba and others in supporting roles. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this flick with Pradeesh Varma cranking the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits.

Akhil’s last film release was Mr. Majnu, which was directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Nidhi Agarwal played Akhil’s love interest in the film with the star cast also including Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Vidyullekha Raman and Ro Ashika. The technical crew of this Akhil Akkineni starrer included S Thaman for music, George C Williams for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native