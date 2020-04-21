Akhil Akkineniâ€™s â€˜Most Eligible Bachelorâ€™ getting ready for Dussehra release

Reports are that more than half of the film has been shot already and the team will require just one more month to complete the entire shooting.

Flix Tollywood

Akhil Akkineniâ€™s next Most Eligible Bachelor helmed by Bommarilu Bhaskar went on the floors last year. When the lockdown was announced, the shooting of the film was on which got halted due to lockdown. Though the shooting has been halted, the latest news we get is that the team is busy completing the re-recording and editing of the portions shot already without wasting time, so that the film will get ready for Dussehra release this year.

With the post-production work in progress during the lockdown, Most Eligible Bachelor should be out at the theatres for Dussehra as planned.

It may be noted that Akhil reportedly agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline, say sources. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in it with Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari, Eesha Rebba and others in supporting roles. Gopi Sundar is composing the tunes for this flick with Pradeesh Varma cranking the camera and Marthand K Venkatesh doing the edits.

Meanwhile, Akhil Akkineni celebrated his birthday on April 8, and fans waited eagerly for some promo material of Most Eligible Bachelor to be released. However, the actor released a video in which he stated that he requested his producers not to release anything in these times of misery and sadness. Akhil also requested his fans not to venture out and to stay home safe to bond with their family.

Akhilâ€™s last film release was Mr. Majnu, which was directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. The technical crew of this film included S Thaman for music, George C Williams for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

Content provided by Digital Native