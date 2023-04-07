Akhil Akkineni and Mammootty starrer Agent gets release date

The action thriller directed by Surender Reddy also stars Sakshi Vaidya.

Flix Tollywood

Tollywood actor Akhil Akkineni's upcoming film Agent is all set for its theatrical release. Ahead of Akhilâ€™s birthday on April 8, the makers announced that the movie will release worldwide on April 28. A stylish poster was released to make the announcement on Friday, April 7. As Akhil joins the summer race with Agent, the long holidays are expected to be a huge advantage for the movie.

Akhil is presented in an action-packed avatar in the new poster, wielding a machine gun and sporting a ferocious look, with a massive explosion in the backdrop. Agent, a spy entertainer, will be high on action, the unit sources state.

Director Surender Reddy is reportedly presenting Akhil in a never seen before avatar. Malayalam superstar Mammootty will be seen in a vital role while Rasool Ellore is taking care of the camera. The story for the movie was written by Vakkantham Vamsi. The film is produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara under AK Entertainments and Surender 2 Cinema. National Award winner Naveen Nooli is the editor of the film, while Avinash Kolla is the art director.

Ajay Sunkara, Pathi Deepa Reddy are the co-producers of the film which will be released in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam.