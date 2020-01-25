Akhil Akkineni and Harish Shankar to collaborate?

The actor and the director are currently busy with their prior commitments.

Flix Tollywood

Akhil Akkineni is busy with the Bomarillu Bhaskar directorial. Pooja Hegde plays the female lead in this flick. It will be a strong character and with the director known to carve out female-centric roles for his heroines right from his debut movie, expectations are high on this flick. This untitled film is produced by Bunny Vas.

On the genre of this film, we hear that it will be an emotional family drama. Akhil reportedly agreed to do this project after the director convinced him with the strong storyline, say sources. Incidentally, Akhil has starred in three films so far but none of them made a big impact at the box office.

If the industry grapevine is anything to go by, Akhil Akkineni and director Harish Shankar might be collaborating for a project. Both of them are busy with their prior commitments and have not discussed the possibility of a project until now. Harish Shankar is associating with the successful production house Mythrie Movie Makers and will be working with a top star with whom he had worked with earlier. The groundwork for this project is on. There are also reports that Akhil is in talks for a bilingual that would be directed by Irumbu Thirai fame PS Mithran. Akhil will take the final call on Mithran’s project once he hears the final draft.

Akhil’s last film release was Mr Majnu, which was directed by Venky Atluri and bankrolled by BVSN Prasad under his banner Sri Venkateswara Cine Chitra. Nidhi Agarwal played Akhil’s love interest in the film with the cast also including Izabelle Leite, Naga Babu, Subbaraju, Rao Ramesh, Jayaprakash, Pavitra Lokesh, Sithara, Priyadarshi Pullikonda, Vidyullekha Raman and Ro Ashika. The rest of the technical crew of this Akhil Akkineni starrer included S Thaman for music, George C Williams for cinematography and Navin Nooli for editing.

