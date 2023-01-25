Akasa Air commences daily flights from Hyderabad to Bengaluru, Goa

As of Wednesday, Akasa Air will operate one Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight and one Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad flight every day.

news Aviation

Akasa Air has started operating flights from Hyderabad, which marks its 13th destination in India and first in Telangana. The airline will operate daily flights from the city to Bengaluru and Goa from Wednesday, January 25. Akasa Air’s first flight, QP 1415, was scheduled to depart from Bengaluru on Wednesday at 10.05 am and land in Hyderabad at 11.25 am.

As of Wednesday, Akasa Air will operate one Bengaluru-Hyderabad-Bengaluru flight and one Hyderabad-Goa-Hyderabad flight every day. Two flights between Hyderabad and Bengaluru on both sides will be added to the schedule from February 15. Further, within the next few months, flights from Hyderabad to Ahmedabad will also be operational, said company representatives, according to a report in The Hindu.

“Commencing operations from Hyderabad with daily flights to Bengaluru and Goa further strengthens our presence in southern India. A hub for major industries, the city is not only the perfect gateway to the growing demand for business but is also a popular destination for leisure travel,” said co-founder and chief commercial officer of Akasa Air, Praveen Iyer.

Akasa Air has been rapidly scaling up its operations since its launch in 2022. With the commencement of Hyderabad flights, the airline will cross the milestone of over 575 weekly flights on a total of 21 announced routes across 14 cities, the report added.