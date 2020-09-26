Aju Varghese hosts 'Allu Arjun' themed birthday for son

The Malayalam actor shared pictures of his two sons, one of whom is a fan of the Telugu star Allu Arjun, having cake themed on the latter.

Flix Entertainment

Tollywood star Allu Arjun has a big fan following in Kerala and one of his diehard fans is none other than the four-year-old Jake, son of Malayalam actor Aju Varghese. The little boy celebrated his birthday recently and the doting father ensured that he had a customised cake to make the celebrations the best. The special cake featured pictures of actor Allu Arjun in different poses which sure made Jake happy and content. There were also posters and pictures of the actor hanging in the background as part of the special décor for the birthday.

Sharing the picture of the birthday cake, Aju Varghese wrote on his social media page: “Jake at his age 4 is already a diehard fan of @alluarjun garu. He dances to all his steps and every single video of his till date. So this was our only option for their birthday as a surprise. To win their respect I have a selfie with dear @alluarjun garu♥️”

Aju Varghese has the upcoming film Saajan Bakery Since 1962 which also stars Lena. Besides playing the male lead role in the film, Aju Varghese has co-scripted it along with director Arun Chandu and Sachin R Chandran. Saajan Bakery Since 1962 is a comedy entertainer that will revolve around two siblings played by Aju Varghese and Lena who fight over their family business, a bakery. The situation takes a turn with the entry of Ranjitha Menon. The technical crew of this film includes Guru Prasad for cinematography and Prashant Pillai for music.

In the film, Vineeth Sreenivasan has rendered a song called ‘Thoramazhayilum’, along with Preethi Pillai. Another video song called ‘Once upon a time in Ranni’ from the film was released recently. The film is being produced by Dhyan Sreenivasan and Visakh Subramaniam under the banner Funtastic films & M star entertainments.

Watch: Song from Saajan Bakery Since 1962

Aju also has the Santosh Sivan directorial Jack n Jill lined up for release. The film’s cast includes Manu Warrier, Soubin Shahir, Nedumudi Venu, Basil Joseph, Ramesh Pisharody and Suraj Venjaramoodu. Sources in the know say that Jack n Jill will be a bilingual releasing in Malayalam and Tamil.

Aju Varghese, besides taking up interesting roles, has produced films as well. He turned producer with Love Action Drama last year. The film, directed by Dhyan Sreenivasan, was produced jointly by Vyasakh Subramaniam and Aju Varghese under the banners Funtastic Films and M-Star Little Communications.

(Content provided by Digital Native)