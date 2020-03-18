Ajmal roped in for Nayanthara’s ‘Netrikann’

Flix Kollywood

Actor Nayanthara and Aval fame Milind Rau have joined hands for a new project which has been titled Netrikann. Tipped to be another woman-centric thriller, the film went on the floors in September last year.

As the latest addition to the star cast, Ajmal, who has been known for his performances in movies like Mysskin's Anjathe, KV Anand's Ko, has been roped in for an important role in this film.

Ajmal was quoted by Cinemaexpress as saying, "Netrikann revolves around two pivotal characters. While Nayanthara plays one of the roles, I play the other. It's a film with a lot of twists and turns. With a very strong technical team, we're certain that the film will come out very well."

The film is believed to be an official remake of Korean thriller Blind; about a blind woman who gives testimony in a hit-and-run case, and is then forced to confront the killer on her own. Apparently, Nayanthara plays a cadet at a police academy, who loses her eyesight after a car accident. The makers haven’t officially confirmed whether the film is a remake; however, going by the title font which is written in Braille, it’s safe to assume that Nayanthara plays a blind character.

The film marks the debut of Nayanthara’s live-in partner Vignesh Shivn as a producer. He will bankroll the project under the banner of Rowdy Pictures.

Last seen in AL Vijay's Devi 2, Ajmal is now part of a horror thriller titled Kshanam which is being directed by Suresh Unnithan. Actor Bharath is also part of the star cast. Anu Sonara, sister of Anu Sithara, has been roped in to play the lead in this flick. Besides the lead actors, Lal will be seen in a pivotal role as well. Ajmal also has Nungambakkam in Tamil needing his attention.

Content provided by Digital Native