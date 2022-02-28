Ajith's Valimai now 12 mins shorter as makers release trimmed version

Ajith's team said that 18 minutes, including the song ‘Naanga Vera Mari’, have been trimmed from the Hindi version of the film, while 12 minutes have been cut from the Tamil version.

Flix Kollywood

The makers of popular Kollywood actor Ajith’s recently-released action-drama Valimai decided to release the trimmed version of the film from Sunday, February 27. Helmed by H Vinoth, Ajith’s long-awaited movie Valimai hit the big screens on February 24 and has opened to mixed responses from critics and audiences alike.

Speaking to TNM, actor Ajith’s publicist Suresh Chandra confirmed that 18 minutes, including the introduction song of the protagonist, ‘Naanga Vera Mari’, have been trimmed from the Hindi version of the film, while 12 minutes have been cut from the Tamil version. Explaining the reason behind the decision, Suresh says, “Cutting 18 minutes from the film makes room for fitting in more shows. Also, a section of audiences felt that the sequences about Ajith’s brother after the interval were slightly repetitive since some of the details were already established. Those portions have been cut as well.”

Ajith essays the role of a cop in Valimai. Actors Huma Qureshi and Karthikeya are also part of the cast. The film was also released in Hindi, Telugu, and Kannada languages, in addition to Tamil. Producer Boney Kapoor made his debut in Tamil cinema by bankrolling Nerkonda Paarvai, the remake of Pink, which was helmed by H Vinoth. This was followed by Valimai, his second production venture with Ajith.

Nerkonda Paarvai has Ajith reprising Amitabh Bachchan’s role as a lawyer, while Shraddha Srinath plays his client Meera (played by Taapsee Pannu in the original). The intense courtroom drama that discusses consent, also stars actors Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang.

The producer announced earlier this month that he is also bankrolling another project which will feature Ajith in the lead. Another H Vinoth directorial, the movie went on floors in February 2021 and is expected to hit the big screens by the end of this year or next year. Tentatively titled AK61, the upcoming film is bankrolled under the banner of BayView Projects LLP.

READ: Valimai review: Ajith’s bike zooms while the story is stuck in a pothole