Ajith's 2007 film 'Billa' to be re-released in Tamil Nadu theatres

‘Billa’ was the official remake of Rajinikanth’s 1980 movie of the same name.

Flix Kollywood

The 2007 Tamil film Billa, one of actor Ajith Kumar’s most popular movies, is all set to be viewed on the big screen again. Billa will be re-released in theatres across Tamil Nadu on March 12, 2021.

Leading film publicist Nikhil Murugan, who predominantly works in the Tamil film industry, shared the news on Twitter. Film tracker Kaushik LM announced the same on social media as well. “#ThalaAjith's 2007 BB #Billa to re-release in TN on March 12th,” Kaushik’s tweet read.

The news comes as a surprise to Ajith’s fans, who have been eagerly awaiting updates on his upcoming movie Valimai. Expressing their frustration on not receiving any new information, Ajith’s fans ran a social media campaign and trended #ValimaiUpdate on Twitter earlier this month. They also brought up Valimai at non-film events such as cricket matches and political events. Later, producer Boney Kapoor promised fans that the makers would keep them posted about the film. Ajith, too, published a statement requesting fans to be patient.

The Vishnuvardhan directorial Billa starred Nayanthara, Rahman, Prabhu, Namitha, Santhanam and John Vijay in pivotal roles. Yuvan Shankar Raja composed the soundtrack and background score for the film. Billa performed well at the box-office, and garnered praise from the audience and critics alike. It was even selected to be screened at the 61st Cannes Film Festival.

The 2007 movie Billa starring Ajith was the official remake of Rajinikanth’s popular movie of the same name, which was released in 1980. Interestingly, Rajinikanth’s Billa was also a remake of the hit 1978 Hindi movie Don, featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan in the lead with Zeenat Aman. Billa (2007) was bankrolled by producers L Suresh and Abdurrahman M. The plot of the movie is based on the life of underworld don Billa, played by actor Ajith, who gets featured on Interpol's criminal list.