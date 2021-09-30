Ajith, Valimai director Vinoth and producer Boney Kapoor to join hands again

In a recent interview, producer Boney Kapoor confirmed that he will be teaming up with ‘Valimai’ director Vinoth and actor Ajith for his next film too.

Boney Kapoor, the producer of the much-anticipated Tamil movie Valimai had a huge surprise in store for actor Ajith’s fans. In a recent interview with The Hindu, Boney Kapoor revealed that he is teaming up with H Vinoth, the director of Valimai, and actor Ajith Kumar for his next film too. When asked what gave the producer the confidence in director Vinoth, who is relatively new to the industry, Boney replied that the director’s work will speak for itself.

“His work will talk. He believes in expressing himself through his films. It was Ajith who sent Vinoth to my Mumbai residence to narrate some film ideas a few years back. I remember my wife [the late actor Sridevi] conversing with him in Tamil, and being impressed with his story lines. His vision was clear, and ours has been a happy journey,” Boney said. He added that he is so happy with Vinoth’s work that he has also signed his next film with the director-actor duo. “In fact, my next film will also be with Ajith and Vinoth,” he stated. The film is being tentatively referred to as Thala61. The new film will mark the third-time collaboration between the trio after Nerkonda Paarvai and Val imai. Further details about the project are awaited.

Bankrolled by BayView Projects LLP, Valimai co-stars Huma S Qureshi, Karthikeyan, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa and Pugazh, among others. Filled with high-octane bike stunt sequences, the glimpse video of the film was unveiled on September 23.

Speaking about the action sequences in the movie in the same interview, the producer noted that the team had to wait for over a year to shoot the six-day-long sequence. Noting that the team was not ready to compromise on the quality of the shoot, Boney mentioned that best stunt teams from Russia were roped in for the project. He also added that not only did Ajith enjoy the shoot the most, but many locals from nearby towns also came along to greet Ajith during the shoot.