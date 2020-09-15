Ajith’s ‘Valimai’ to be wrapped up by February 2021?

Directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action thriller.

Flix Kollywood

The shooting of Ajith’s upcoming Tamil actioner Valimai, which commenced last December in Hyderabad, was stopped due to the coronavirus pandemic. As per a TOI report, 50-60 days of shooting is still pending. Even though permission has been granted to resume film shooting with a crew of maximum 75 members, the shooting for Valimai is expected to start only later this year or early next year. The makers are hopeful to wrap the project up by February 2021. Originally planned as a big release for Deepavali 2020, the project is likely to hit the screens next year during a big festival weekend.

The film’s shooting was halted in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury while shooting a bike sequence. “Ajith was shooting a bike chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor. The actor should recover in the next few days and will join the team for the next schedule soon,” a source had said. Directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action thriller. In a recent award ceremony, Valimai’s producer Boney Kapoor revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.

Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his new avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for Valimai. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose the music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady.

As per the latest reports, Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project. Puthiya Thalaimurai reported that talks have already been initiated with Sudha and if everything goes as planned, the project will take off next year.

Boney Kapoor made his southern debut with Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of the Hindi Pink. The film starred Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Andrea Tariang and Abhirami Venkatachalam in crucial roles. It had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja. The project happened to honour Ajith’s promise to the late Sridevi. It was Sridevi’s wish that her husband produces a film with Ajith, who had shared screen space with the veteran in English Vinglish in a cameo.

