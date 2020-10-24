Ajith to join the sets of 'Valimai' in Hyderabad from Sunday

With 50-60 days of shooting still pending on the project, the makers are hopeful to wrap up the project by February 2021.

In September, the makers of Ajithâ€™s upcoming Tamil film Valimai resumed shooting in Chennai with Rx100 fame Karthikeya joining the sets. A major action sequence involving the star was shot and pictures from the sets have gone viral.



According to the latest update, Ajith will be joining the sets of the film from Sunday in Hyderabad after a hiatus of eight months. According to sources, the upcoming schedule is set to happen in Ramoji film City in Hyderabad with Kartikeya, Huma Qureshi and other key members joining the sets. With 50-60 days of shooting still pending on the project, the makers are hopeful to wrap up the project by February 2021. The film is expected to hit the screens next year during Diwali.



The shoot of Valimai was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. "Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidd. Post which the coronavirus pandemic hampered the shooting.



Being directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film. In a recent award ceremony, it was revealed that Ajith plays a cop in the film. Sources have confirmed that an international stunt choreographer has been roped in to supervise certain action sequences.



Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady.



Ajith, who was last seen on screen in Nerkonda Paarvai, the Tamil remake of Bollywood film Pink starring Amitabh Bachan is rumoured to team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project. Composer GV Prakash Kumar recently hinted that filmmaker Sudha Kongara is likely to team up with actor Ajith Kumar for a big-budget action film. In a live chat with his fans on Twitter, Prakash opened up about Sudhaâ€™s possible collaboration with Ajith. Recently, Puthiya Thalaimurai reported that talks have already been initiated with Sudha and if everything goes as planned; the project will take off next year.