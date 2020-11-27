Ajit wraps up shoot of 'Valimai' despite being injured

Flix Kollywood

Actor Ajith Kumarâ€™s new film Valimai, which marks his second collaboration with producer Boney Kapoor which is being directed by H Vinoth was launched last year and its regular shooting commenced from December last year.

The shooting came to a standstill in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. The shoot of the film resumed this September after a hiatus of six months and recently Ajith joined the sets in Hyderabad which was wrapped up last week.

While there are reports that Ajith got hurt when he performed a breathtaking bike stunt during the schedule. Ajith has got some injury on his shoulder and hands, but he didn't give up and finished the schedule without delay.

The film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film. Ajith will be seen playing a cop. It is not that it is his first time playing a cop on the screen as he has donned such roles before.

It has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady and Kartikeya Gummakonda of Rx100 fame has been roped in to play the main antagonist in the film and Yogi Babu, and Raj Ayyappa in pivotal characters.

Ajith's last outing was Nerkonda Paarvai, directed by H. Vinoth, was the remake of the hit Bollywood flick Pink which had Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead roles. The film had its release in August this year. It was bankrolled by Boney Kapoor under his banner and had Ajith, Vidya Balan, Shraddha Srinath, Abhirami Venkatachalam and Andrea Tariang in the star cast with journo Rangaraj Pandey and director Adhik Ravichandran in pivotal roles. The film had music by Yuvan Shankar Raja and Nirav Shah cranking the camera with Praveen KL in charge of the editing.