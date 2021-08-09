Partner

Ajio Mania Sale: Discounts Starting At 50% + Secret Savings With Zoutons

To honour the spirit of Independence Day, the Ajio Mania Sale 2021 is live on the company's official website. The shopping event is a 5-day extravaganza that rolled out on 5th August and will remain live till the 9th of this month. While the discount range for Ajio Mania starts as high as 50% onwards, there is always scope to capture more benefits on your spendings. It was this contemplation that inspired Zoutons to extend saving opportunities for online shoppers.

Whether you are a shopaholic or a novice, hunting for good bargains is something every online shopper has in common. But even with large hoardings and banners extending concessions on every purchase, landing the most rewarding deal doesn't come intuitively to most. Operating as one of the leading names in the Indian coupon industry, Zoutons provides an online shopping experience that is effortless and highly profitable.

Ajio Mania Sale | Key Highlights

Featuring more than 600,000 styles and 2500+ brands, the Ajio Mania Sale is offering up to 90% rebate across all listed categories. In addition, users can enjoy an extra 10% discount up to Rs.1000 on HDFC Bank Credit/Debit Card transactions. With online shopping comes the added baggage of taxes and shipping charges. But thanks to Ajio coupons available at Zoutons, you can get free shipping on all orders using an exclusive promo code.

The e-retailer also incorporates an extra 4% cashback offer in Ajio Wallet whenever a user shops for Rs.500 or above. Furthermore, new users can enjoy added concessions worth Rs.500 on their first order during the Ajio Mania Sale. As part of the promotional scheme for Independence Day, the sale also showcases an extra 30% concession on all orders worth Rs.2990 and above.

Ajio users can explore a maximum of 90% savings on all listed categories like clothing, footwear, bags, jewellery, sunglasses, watches, and much more. The retailer also features highly profitable deals from popular brands like Vero Moda, Levis, Crocs, Adidas, Biba, Steve Madden - to name a few. Delivering an engaging approach, Ajio has an ongoing Spin The Wheel competition to collect brand-specific discounts. Customers can visit the Ajio website to spin the wheel and win new discount vouchers on selected brands. The game is available to play once every day per user.

Collect Supreme Savings With Zoutons | Featured Deals

With so many deals and discounts thrown at you across thousands of brands and categories, it is easy to feel overwhelmed and miss out on the best saving opportunities. As a result, taking assistance from coupon experts like Zoutons is your best bet to make the most out of shopping during online sales.

Shop Blockbuster Deals

- Explore discount stores offering a minimum of 70% off, items under Rs.399, an extra 30% savings with Ajio Discount Code.

- Order from brands like John Players, Lee Cooper, Allen Solly, and more to save up to 70% on clothing and fashion accessories.

- Shop Ethnic Wear starting at Rs.299 onwards from brands like Aks, Gulmohar, Avaasa - to name a few.

- Get a minimum of 30% off on best-selling brands like Crocs, Campus, Asics, Nike, and more, applicable to sportswear and shoes.

- Collect savings on the newly launched Beauty collection, showcasing discounts up to 50% from top brands such as Faces Canada, Muji, Loreal, and others.

Zoutons Coupon Finder

As one of the top market players in the coupon industry, Zoutons constantly strives to create a quality shopping experience for its users. The Zoutons Chrome Extension is a prominent tool to achieve that outcome. The coupon finding extension works on an auto-apply feature that curates the best deal applicable to a customer's shopping cart. So even if a user might have missed out on a discount, the Zoutons Chrome Extension makes sure to apply it right before they check out.

Highly Functional UI

The highly functional and user-friendly website of Zoutons features an inventory of brand and category-based coupons and discount codes. As a result, Zoutons acts as the one-stop destination for discount-hungry shopaholics seeking innovative ways to save more on their online shopping sprees. The coupon page for each brand and category encompasses extensive filters that allow easy navigation and hunting of suitable deals.

It is safe to say that Zoutons has figured out the ingredients to add value to a shopper's online experiences. Be it in the form of compiling deals and coupons on a cohesive platform or designing a state-of-the-art coupon finding tool that allows users to get the most bang for the buck, Zoutons provides a 360-degree shopping experience right from discovering what to buy till the checking out stage.

This article has been created in association with Zoutons.