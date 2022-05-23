Ajay Gnanamuthu and Arulnithi team up for Demonte Colony 2

The 2015 Tamil horror flick Demonte Colony is a fictional tale that revolves around the life of four friends who sneak into a house that is apparently haunted.

Actor Arulnithi and director Ajay Gnanamuthu are teaming up once again for the sequel of Demonte Colony after 7 years. The film marked director Ajay Gnanamuthu's directorial debut. The horror flick opened to positive responses from audiences. Sharing the news about the sequel, Arulnithi wrote, “#7YearsofDemonteColony#demontecolony2 story and screenplay by one of my fav @AjayGnanamuthu direction by @VenkyVenugopal.”

The director, who also shared the news with fans, wrote, "With all your love and blessings, Super happy and excited to announce my collaboration with my first hero @arulnithitamil bro for #DemonteColony2 @VenkyVenugopal the Co-Director of #Cobra will be directing the film!! #7YearsofDemonteColony."

Ajay Gnanamuthu is going to be making his debut as a producer with the film. Speaking to The New Indian Express, the director said, “This film will serve as both the prequel and sequel to the 2015 film. We plan to make this into a franchise and I have already penned another three stories for it. We are planning on shooting those films one after the other. The plan is to have Arulnithi in all the films as far as Demonte Colony 2 is concerned. Apart from him, the original cast members will return along with many newbies. The film is in the pre-production stage and the film will go on floors at the end of July.”

Meanwhile, Ajay is also awaiting the release of his upcoming film Cobra starring popular Kollywood actor Vikram in the lead. The makers announced the release date of the film earlier this month. Cobra is set to hit the big screens on August 11.“#COBRA - WORLDWIDE THEATRICAL RELEASE ON AUGUST 11.#CobraFromAugust11.#ChiyaanVikram, An @AjayGnanamuthu Film, An @arrahman Musical,” tweeted Seven Screen Studio, the production banner bankrolling the film.