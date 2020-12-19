Ajay Devgn to remake Telugu film ‘Brochevarevarura’ in Hindi

The remake, titled ‘Velley’, will have Abhay Deol and Sunny Deol’s son Karan in the lead.

Reports have emerged that the Hindi remake rights of the hit Telugu film Brochevarevarura have been bagged by Bollywood star Ajay Devgn. Sources in the know say that the remake will have Abhay Deol playing the lead role, along with Sunny Deol’s son Karan. Tipped to be titled as Velley in Hindi, the script work for the film is currently on. Brochevarevarura, which released in June last year, went on to become a big hit. The crime comedy was directed Vivek Athreya and produced by Vijay Kumar Manyam under the banner of Manyam Productions. It starred Sree Vishnu, Nivetha Thomas, Nivetha Pethuraj and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead roles, with Priyadarshi Pullikonda and Rahul Ramakrishna in important roles. Vivek Sagar had composed music for this film with Sai Sriram taking care of the cinematography and Raviteja Girijala doing the editing. Made on a budget of around Rs 7 crore, the film went on to garner Rs 20 crore at the box office. With reports that its Hindi remake is on the cards and that it will be tweaked to suit the tastes of pan-Indian audiences, film buffs are waiting in anticipation to know more.

While the groundwork for Velley is on, Ajay Devgn is busy with his acting assignments as well. Bhuj: The Pride of India is an upcoming action film directed, co-produced and written by Abhishek Dudhaiya. The film features Ajay Devgn along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Nora Fatehi, Sharad Kelkar, Ammy Virk and Pranitha Subhash. This film will be released on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar in 2021.

Ajay Devgn is all set to debut in the Telugu film industry with the SS Rajamouli directorial Roudram Ranam Rudhiram aka RRR. RRR is a multi-starrer that has Jr NTR and Ram Charan Teja playing the lead roles. DVV Danayya is bankrolling this mega-budget multi-starrer under his banner DVV Entertainments. Ram Charan will be seen playing Alluri Seetharamaraju and Jr NTR will be seen playing the role of Komaram Bheem in this period flick set in the pre-Independence era. Further, Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt will be making her debut in the southern film circuit with RRR as well. MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography, with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. The film was scheduled to hit the marquee in July this year but had to be postponed due to production delays. The fresh release date is expected to be announced soon.

Actor Ajay Devgn had also recently confirmed that he would star in the Hindi remake of Kollywood’s Kaithi. Ajay confirmed on his social media page posting “Yes, I’m doing the Hindi remake of the Tamil film Kaithi. Releases on February 12, 2021.”

The Bollywood remake will be bankrolled by SR Prabhu's Dream Warrior Pictures and Reliance Entertainment. Karthi starrer Kaithi, which had hit the screens last year, was declared a blockbuster hit that was written and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. The film was highly praised for not having a heroine or any songs.

(Content provided by Digital Native)