Ajay Devgn joins Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ shoot

Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film, in which Ram Charan and Jr NTR play the lead roles.

Ajay Devgn, who has been roped in to play an important role in the SS Rajamouli directorial RRR, recently joined the shooting of the film, which is under progress. Sharing a picture of Rajamouli greeting the actor, the film’s official handle tweeted, “All of us are supercharged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome, Sir!”

All of us are super charged and ecstatic to kickstart our schedule with @AjayDevgn ji today... Welcome Sir!#AjayDevgn #RRRMovie #RRR pic.twitter.com/9jVnlpdTmY — RRR Movie (@RRRMovie) January 21, 2020

If sources are anything to go by, the latest is that Ajay Devgn will play the mentor for both Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the film. Reports suggest that the Bollywood star was impressed with the way his character has been shaped up and agreed to hop on board this magnum opus as his role was performance-oriented.

According to sources, Ram Charan plays the role of Alluri Seetharamaraju while Jr NTR will be seen as Komaram Bheem. Both of them play freedom fighters in this fictional drama set in the pre-Independence era. Bollywood actor Alia Bhatt is also a part of RRR. Incidentally, both Ajay Devgn and Alia will be making their debut in the south Indian film circuit with this film. Rajamouli has also signed Tamil actor and director Samuthirakani for a role. Recently the makers roped in international actor Olivia Morris, who will be seen playing the female lead opposite Jr NTR.

Principal photography of the film commenced on 19 November, 2018 in Hyderabad and it was initially announced that the film will hit the screens on July 30, 2020 and that the whole shoot would be wrapped up by March 2020. But due to big breaks in the shooting schedule, the release has been delayed.

On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes, KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing.

The film is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Plans are on to release RRR in Telugu, Hindi, Tamil and Malayalam.

