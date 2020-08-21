Ajay Devgn and Katrina Kaif to play lead in Hindi remake of â€˜Kaithiâ€™?

The Hindi version of the film, to be directed by Jagan Shakthi, is tentatively titled â€˜Ikkaâ€™.

Flix Kollywood

Karthi starrer Khaithi, one of the biggest hits in the Tamil film industry, will have Ajay Devgn playing the lead in the Hindi version, tentatively titled Ikka. Katrina Kaif is expected to play the female lead. Interestingly, Khaithi only had a fleeting presence of a heroine in the flashback. However, in the Hindi version, filmmakers are planning on enhancing the female leadâ€™s role and talks are on with Katrina Kaif to play the role.

The Hindi remake will be directed by Jagan Shakthi, who has earlier directed the Akshay Kumar starrer Mission Mangal.

Khaithi, an action thriller film written and directed by Lokesh Kanaraj, starred Karthi, Narain and George Maryan. It was produced jointly by SR Prakashbabu and SR Prabhu under the banner Dream Warrior Pictures and co-produced by Tiruppur Vivek under the banner Vivekananda Pictures. The film's soundtrack was composed by Sam CS, while Philomin Raj handled the editing, and Sathyan Sooryan cranked the camera.

The film went on to win numerous awards and was also a commercial success, collecting Rs 105 crore at the box office.

Ajay Devgn is currently has a slew of projects including the multi-lingual RRR in which he will be debuting in the south Indian film industry. RRR is a high budget film that is being directed by SS Rajamouli. It is a multi-starrer that has the two biggies in the Telugu film industry - Ram Charan and Jr NTR - playing the lead roles. On the technical crew roped in for the project, we hear that MM Keeravani is on board to compose the tunes and KK Senthil Kumar for cinematography with A Sreekar Prasad roped in for editing. RRR is being bankrolled by DVV Dhanayya under his banner DVV Entertainments on a budget of Rs 300 crore. Alia Bhatt plays the female lead in this period flick.

(Content provided by Digital Native)

Watch: Trailer of Khaithi